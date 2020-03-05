murray-confident-of-miami-open-return-in-march

Andy Murray is on monitor to return to motion this month

Andy Murray stays hopeful of creating his comeback on the Miami Open in March.

The 32-year-old has not too long ago returned to the court docket after being unable to hit for 3 months due to what was initially recognized as a light bone bruise.

Murray now believes the issue is heterotopic ossification, bone development related to the hip resurfacing operation he underwent in January 2019.

He admitted final week he may have surgical procedure had been the ache to persist however, if his return to the court docket was profitable, he raised the prospect of taking a wild card into the ATP event in Miami, which begins on March 25.

Andy Murray has not performed for the reason that Davis Cup Finals in November

Murray has twice posted clips of observe classes on the Nationwide Tennis Centre on Instagram this week, a sign that he’s pleased with how issues have gone to this point.

The PA information company understands Murray is more likely to decide throughout the subsequent week.

Chatting with Amazon Prime Video, Murray stated: “I am coaching to attempt and prepare for Miami.

“I’ve completed a lot rehab these previous couple of months that, by way of my energy and every thing, all the muscular tissues across the hip are working properly, it is simply I hadn’t performed tennis.

0:31 Murray shared a clip this week of him again hitting on the observe court docket Murray shared a clip this week of him again hitting on the observe court docket

“I would hit like twice since Davis Cup for like 40 minutes in a three-month interval so I would like a while to construct up and really feel good on the court docket once more. That is my plans simply now until I’ve a setback or one thing.”

Murray’s final aggressive motion got here on the Davis Cup finals in November, when he struggled by one match for Nice Britain earlier than spending the remainder of the week on the sidelines.

This newest setback was a merciless blow to the Scot, who had received his first singles event for greater than two-and-a-half years in Antwerp in October, elevating hopes he may return to the highest of the sport.

