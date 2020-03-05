mountain-view-police-arrest-missionary-from-utah-in-child-porn-investigation

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – Mountain View Police arrested a teen who was serving as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as half of a kid pornography investigation.

In response to police, officers arrested 19-year-old Hayden Hunter on suspicion of kid pornography and baby pornography distribution. Hunter, who’s from Nice Grove, Utah, was stationed as a missionary in Fremont on the time of his arrest Wednesday morning.

Police stated they acquired a tip in September of a non-public Fb Messenger group chat linked to suspected baby pornography, with members presumably as younger as 13-years-old. Over the course of the investigation, detectives recognized “numerous videos and images” that they decided had been baby porn.

Hunter Hayden. (Mountain View Police Division)

“Our investigators did a phenomenal job working this case,” stated Lt. Frank St. Clair. “Their diligence and tireless efforts to stop this predatory behavior are commendable.”

It was not instantly recognized when Hayden would seem in courtroom on the fees.

Detectives stated the investigation continues and are involved that there are extra victims. Police stated anybody who could have interacted with the username “katieteal15” on Gmail or anybody who interacted with Hunter throughout his time as a missionary ought to contact Sgt. Tim Dahl at timothydahl@mountainview.gov.