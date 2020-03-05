mosque-and-muslim-owned-business-in-north-mpls.-defaced-with-islamophobic-and-homophobic-graffiti

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A mosque and a Muslim-owned enterprise in North Minneapolis have been defaced by spray-painted hate speech someday between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

One of many markings was left on the 1700 block of Lyndale, whereas the opposite was on the 1900 block of West Broadway.

(credit score: CAIR-MN)

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says Masjid Al Nur is the mosque that was focused. In a press launch, CAIR-MN says the phrases “F— Allah,” have been discovered spray-spainted at every website. Further pictures present homophobic language scrawled on a wall as properly.

The Minneapolis Police Division says it’s conscious of the experiences and it has opened investigations into each crimes.

Patrol ways have additionally been adjusted to supply further presence in areas that could be focused. Investigators say they’ve acquired video from the world that has supplied sturdy leads.