mormon-owned-byu-says-same-sex-romantic-behavior-still-banned

Brigham Younger College in Utah reiterated Wednesday that “same-sex romantic behavior” shouldn’t be allowed on campus — dashing the hopes of LGTBTQ college students who thought they might be extra open after the faculty beforehand revised its code of conduct.

The college owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted a letter on-line, saying it was clarifying a misinterpretation after it dropped a bit of the code banning habits that mirrored “homosexual feelings.”

A university administrator wrote that the latest revision doesn’t change the “moral standards” of the church or the religion’s opposition to same-sex marriage.

The letter and an accompanying Q&A posted on-line don’t present particulars about what romantic behaviors are and aren’t allowed, however appear to close the door on the notion that homosexual and lesbian {couples} might be allowed to kiss and maintain fingers on campus like their heterosexual classmates.

“Same-sex romantic behavior cannot lead to eternal marriage and is therefore not compatible with the principles included in the honor code,” wrote Paul V. Johnson, commissioner of the church training system.

BYU officers stated on Feb. 19 that questions on permitted behaviors by same-sex {couples} can be handled on a case-by-case foundation, however the difficulty hadn’t been addressed once more till the letter was launched Wednesday.

The clarification letter brought on fury and heartbreak amongst LGBTQ college students and allies, stated former BYU pupil Addison Jenkins, a previous president of a campus help group for homosexual and lesbian college students. He known as it “cruel” to sprint the hopes of LGBTQ college students who felt the campus local weather would turn into extra welcoming, after which two weeks later difficulty this new letter that reveals “anti-queer rules” stay.

“This says: We do not care and we are no longer embarrassed about not caring about queer people,” Jenkins stated.

Dozens of scholars gathered on campus Wednesday to protest the letter, holding indicators similar to “Stop harming our LGBTQ students” and “Love one another,” The Salt Lake Tribune reported. They sang “Love One Another” and chanted “Hey hey, ho ho, the Honor Code has got to go.”

On social media, LGTBQ college students expressed unhappiness and anger and brazenly spoke of transferring.

Nathan Cazmersen, a 25-year-old neuroscience main from Seattle, stated he objects to adjustments that don’t really feel like they replicate the Christ-like habits that church leaders encourage. Cazmersen is straight and considers himself an ally for LGBTQ buddies. A few of them got here out for the primary time after the adjustments have been made to the respect code, considering it was secure, he stated.

He known as it significantly troublesome to simply accept the letter a day after high-ranking church chief M. Russell Ballard stated in a speech on campus that it’s “evil and horrifying” to marginalize folks primarily based on gender, spiritual choice or sexual orientation.

“I feel like it empowers homophobic rhetoric on campus,” stated Cazmersen.

When requested what the adjustments meant, BYU spokeswoman Carri Jenkins referred The Related Press to a Q&A posted Wednesday by Kevin Utt, director of the respect code workplace. In a bit about whether or not same-sex {couples} can maintain fingers and kiss, it refers to an aforementioned line from Johnson and says, “Any same-sex romantic behavior is a violation of the principles of the honor code.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadly referred to as the Mormon church, teaches its members that being homosexual isn’t a sin however participating in same-sex intimacy is. The religion has tried to be extra welcoming towards LGBTQ folks over the previous decade, whereas adhering to its doctrinal perception that marriage is reserved just for heterosexual {couples}.

A complete part within the BYU code that was devoted to “homosexual behavior” was eliminated final month. The clause that upset folks stated, “All forms of physical intimacy that give expression to homosexual feelings” are prohibited. College students complained that it was interpreted to be a ban on homosexual {couples} holding fingers or kissing. These behaviors are allowed for heterosexual {couples}, although premarital intercourse is banned.

BYU’s honor code bans different issues which are widespread at different schools, together with ingesting, beards and piercings. College students who attend the college in Provo, south of Salt Lake Metropolis, agree to stick to the code, and almost all are members of the church. Punishments for violations vary from self-discipline to suspension and expulsion.