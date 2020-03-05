moreno-valley-woman-pleads-guilty-to-17-counts-of-animal-cruelty

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A 45-year-old Moreno Valley girl plead responsible Thursday to 17 counts of animal cruelty for protecting dozens of cats at her house in inhumane situations.

Kristen Gotangco admitted to the felony costs throughout a standing listening to on the Riverside Corridor of Justice. She plead on to Riverside County Superior Courtroom Decide Gail O’Rane with out enter or objection from the Riverside County District Legal professional’s Workplace.

In keeping with officers with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Division and Moreno Valley Animal Management, practically 100 cats and kittens had been discovered final July within the defendants house within the 2200 block of La Jolla Circle, close to TownGate Memorial Park.

Deputies had been initially known as to the situation after a neighbor complained of a foul odor that raised public well being considerations. The deputies entered the property and located cats caged in filthy situations, with some affected by well being issues because of this.

Animal management officers mentioned greater than 20 cats had been discovered useless or in such dire situation that they wanted to be euthanized. Different cats had been too feral to be positioned on the shelter and had been diverted to a specialised animal care facility. Two canines had been additionally rescued from the property.

Finally, 16 cats and kittens had been rehabilitated and put up for adoption final summer time.

There was no phrase on why Gotangco, who has no prior documented felony or misdemeanor convictions in Riverside County, was hoarding the animals.

Gotangco is presently free on a $50,000 bond. Sentencing is scheduled for April 7, with O’Rane anticipated to impose a time period of probation and probably jail time.

