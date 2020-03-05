minnesota-national-guard-members-reunite-with-families-in-st.-paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dozens of deployed airmen acquired a really particular welcome to Minnesota Wednesday afternoon.

Members of Minnesota Air Nationwide Guard’s 133 Airlift Wing touched down in St Paul after spending six months deployed abroad within the Center East. They have been answerable for the C-130 plane, which transports troops and tools into hostile areas.

Lauren Shegstad and her three younger youngsters have been aside for months from husband and father Workers Sgt. Nicholas Shegstad.

“I’m OK with sacrifice, but the hardest part is watching my children sacrifice,” Lauren mentioned. “it wasn’t something I knew was going to be so intense.”

Workers Sgt. Nicholas Shegstad reunites with one in every of his youngsters (credit score: CBS)

Samantha Taylor was additionally readily available for her husband’s return.

“We’re excited,” Samantha mentioned. “This is our second deployment.”

When the C-130s got here into view, the households cheered. The months of ready have been over.

“So happy,” Workers Sgt. Shegstad mentioned. “I’ve been waiting to see them a long time.”

There can even be a gaggle of airmen from the 133rd Airlift Wing returning house on Friday. It is going to be celebrating 100 years of historical past subsequent 12 months.