minnesota-education-department-reports-new-high-graduate-rates

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Division of Schooling says that in 2019 highschool seniors reached a commencement fee high-mark of virtually 84%.

That works out to greater than 57,000 college students. As well as, greater than 3,800 college students college students additionally earned their diplomas in 2019, graduating inside 5, six, or seven years after starting highschool.

“I’m proud of all of our students, educators and schools for again posting the highest graduation rate on record. Reaching that high school graduation milestone is a pivotal moment on a student’s path to success because it opens up so many different life options,” Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker mentioned. “I am heartened to see a measurable decrease in the number of students who dropped out of high school. That suggests that students are hearing the message that the adults in their lives are here to support them, and if they choose to persist in their education that we will persist right alongside them. I know that, with the help of my fellow commissioners as well as educators and families all across the state, Minnesota can be the first state in the nation to effectively end high school dropouts.”

This comes because the achievement hole in Minnesota has been an space of dialogue from state leaders. They embrace Federal Reserve Financial institution of Minneapolis president Neel Kashkari and retired justice Alan Web page, who’ve proposed an modification to the state structure that will require Minnesota faculties to fulfill sure requirements.

The brand new numbers from the schooling division present the achievement hole for black college students has improve over 5 proportion factors and the charges for Hispanic college students have gone up 3.5 factors.

The Minnesota Division of Schooling did say that the commencement charges for American Indian college students remained stagnant. Solely about half of these college students are graduating highschool.