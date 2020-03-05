minneapolis-among-top-places-to-celebrate-st.-patrick’s-day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Once you consider St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, Chicago, Boston and New York might come to thoughts. However Minneapolis can also be a terrific place to have fun, in line with a brand new rating.

WalletHub in contrast 200 of the most important cities throughout 17 key metrics to seek out the perfect locations to have fun St. Patrick’s Day. These key metrics embody St. Patrick’s Day parades, St. Patick’s Day traditions, share of Irish inhabitants, Irish Pubs and Eating places per capita, common beer value, forecast and extra. Click on right here for the methodology.

The primary findings? Chicago and Boston are the highest two cities, respectively. They’re adopted by Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. New York took the seventh place.

Minneapolis was ranked No. 24 on the record. Whereas the town scored low within the climate class, for apparent causes, the town did rating properly in St. Patrick’s Day traditions (No. 18) .

To see the rating, click on right here.