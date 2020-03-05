miley-cyrus-showed-off-her-new-tattoo-of-a-naked-woman-and…it’s-a-lot-to-process

Miley Cyrus is again at it once more with some new ink, and this time it is most likely NSFW if, like, your boss is a prude about boobs and stuff.

On Monday, the “Slide Away” singer debuted her new arm tattoo of a unadorned girl, seemingly impressed by Leonard Cohen’s ebook of artwork and poetry, Dance Me to the Finish of Love.

Miley captioned her Instagram put up utilizing lyrics from Cohen’s 1984 track of the identical title, writing, “Dance me to your beauty with a burning violin / Dance me through the panic till I’m gathered safely in / Touch me with your naked hand or touch me with your glove / Dance me to the end of love.”

The 27-year-old, who’s at present courting fellow singer Cody Simpson, used the black and white clip to indicate off completely different angles of the recent ink.

At one level, Miley flexed her biceps and growled, proudly displaying off the tattoo.

Naturally, it did not take lengthy for individuals to share their opinions of Miley’s tat. “That is authentic af,” one fan commented.

“I want the traces have been thinner however I am additionally not the ninth biggest feminine of all time, in accordance with album gross sales so,” one other wrote.

This particular person thought there was a hidden message within the tattoo, writing, “I first thought, ‘Why is one tit smaller than the proper one?’ Then I noticed that on the proper facet it is a girl’s physique. On the left, [it’s] a person’s.”

Miley Cyrus / Through instagram.com

“This makes it much more highly effective.”

Others weren’t as impressed by it.

“Cease with the tattoos!” one other person commented.

This particular person bought straight to the purpose together with her ideas: