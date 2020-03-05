meritage-homes-breaks-the-price-barrier-at-painted-prairie-near-dia-with-new-line-of-energy-efficient-homes-from-$320s

Anyone procuring the resale marketplace for an reasonably priced dwelling now can let you know that there’s little or no product in the marketplace and that consumers are already encountering bidding conditions.

However Meritage Houses, with a few of the most energy-efficient designs by any Denver-area manufacturing builder, has a pre-sale beginning Friday, March 6, close to DIA that’s an opportunity to interrupt out of that tight market, with a brand new three-bedroom/2-1/2-bath dwelling beginning at $323,900.

That’s the value of one of many first 5 hooked up designs — every with an enormous lined porch and two-car hooked up storage — that Meritage is releasing at Painted Prairie, the brand new master-planned group taking form close to the Gaylord Rockies Resort close to E-470 and E. 64th Avenue, on the best way to DIA.

You may already see Painted Prairie and one in every of its parks taking form, the place Meritage will stage a grand opening three weeks from now. However you may get within the working for a type of new hooked up properties now, at a value that might be only a reminiscence by the point consumers see the completed properties.

The $323,900 price ticket is an actual value for a type of first 5 properties, the bottom by any builder in Painted Prairie. It consists of Meritage’s polyurethane insulation system (you’ll see it in an “energy information center” at Buffalo Highlands), plus M-Related good dwelling options.

“These prices are going to make a big difference to the buyers we’ve been seeing this spring,” says Linda Casey, who will meet you at Buffalo Highlands and who can provide you a preview tour of Meritage’s first fashions beneath building at Painted Prairie. “People who have been walking away from single-family prices will find something that can really work for them.”

Casey may let you know concerning the facilities which might be coming to Painted Prairie, together with a 22-acre group park with playgrounds, picnic tables and group gardens; an city city middle with a health middle, distinctive retail and eating; and connections onto the regional path system.

Signal on for a type of first 5 properties and Meritage will embody a fridge, washer-dryer, blinds and different options.

Casey says the lined porches and the two-car hooked up garages are essential to this purchaser and provides that each one properties will get panorama upkeep, snow elimination, and a few exterior constructing repairs, wrapped right into a month-to-month HOA beginning at $190.

These hooked up designs, some near 1,900 completed sq. ft, are legally townhouse plans, not condominiums — that means that homeowners will personal the bottom beneath them.

Meritage’s polyurethane insulation is just like the system it exhibits in its single-family properties — preserving attic temperatures inside 7 levels of inside thermostat settings, that means a hotter home in winter, cooler in summer season.

Meritage will host a grand opening at Painted Prairie on Saturday, March 28, 10 a.m. till 2 p.m., with a taco truck, reside music, bike security demos and an opportunity to win a seaside cruiser bike.

However Casey says one of the best costs are ready Friday and Saturday, Might 6-7, on the pre-sale opening.

Take Tower north from Pena Boulevard 2 miles to 96th and switch west to Landmark, then south.

