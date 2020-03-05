Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Cozy Up Under An Umbrella In Matching Outfits In London — See Pics

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry returned to London wanting completely wonderful of their matching outfits at a serious awards present.

We’re again! Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, made their first public look collectively on Thursday, March 5, since asserting their choice to step down as senior working members of the royal household. They arrived on the 4th Annual Endeavor Fund Awards in London the place the married couple prevented the rain by ducking below an enormous umbrella earlier than making their method inside. Meghan regarded completely smashing in a vivid blue midi costume by Victoria Beckham that match her physique to perfection. She added some main model factors in her Manolo Blahnik stiletto pumps whereas holding her equipment at a minimal for the large night time forward. She did, nonetheless, rock a petite clutch subsequent to her good-looking beau who wore a darker coloured blue go well with and costume sneakers. They had been noticed in a loving gaze with each other harking back to their legendary marriage ceremony that came about virtually two years in the past.

Don’t count on to see Meghan and Harry out at any royal appearances previous this month. The date of their official transition into post-royal life is nearing (April 1, 2020), which means that there’s solely weeks to go earlier than their lives undergo one other main change. The pair are, nonetheless, nonetheless scheduled to reunite along with his brother Prince William, 37, and Duchess Kate Middleton, 38, on Monday, March 9, for Commonwealth Day. It can ultimately result in them finishing their remaining spherical of royal duties on March 31. This all adopted the Sussexes’ January eight announcement that they might be taking a step away from their roles within the royal household.

The Duke and Duchess “have no regrets about leaving,” a supply shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on February 21. Moreover, the supply stated that Prince Harry and Meghan’s transfer “was absolutely the right choice for them. They‘re so relieved that it’s all out in the open now.”

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry out in London. Credit score: REX/Shutterstock

The stress of your entire ordeal has clearly alleviated over time. “The process has been extremely stressful but the toughest part is over and it’s obvious a big weight has been lifted off their shoulders,” our insider continued. However whereas probably the most troublesome a part of their transfer is over, “they aren’t sitting around relaxing, they’re both full speed ahead.”