meek-mill-denies-shading-nicki-minaj’s-husband-kenneth-petty-over-arrest

WENN/Instagram/Judy Eddy

Taking to his Twitter account, Meek addresses the speculations of him throwing a shade at Kenneth who was arrested for not registering as intercourse offender after transferring to California.

Mar 5, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Meek Mill appeared to refuse being concerned in one other drama with Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty. After caught liking an Instagram put up about Kenneth’s arrest for not registering as intercourse offender after transferring from New York to California in 2019, the rapper denies throwing shade on the couple.

Taking to his Twitter account on Wednesday, Meek addressed the speculations. With out name-dropping anybody, the “Going Dangerous” spitter wrote to his on-line followers, “You will not by no means see me liking one thing about someone catching a case I simply would not say nothing! Finish of that.”

Folks, nevertheless, did not purchase his phrases as a result of the screenshot of his social media exercise clearly confirmed in any other case. “However you DID prefer it Meek,” one fan insisted. Not satisfied by the rapper’s tweet, another person requested, “Then who favored it then meek???”

The Shade Room beforehand recommended that Meek peeped the information concerning the newest authorized hassle involving Nicki’s husband by liking an Instagram put up concerning the information. His motion prompted folks to jokingly name him “petty.”

“Subsequent to drake and [50 Cent], meek petty ranges are within the dialog fasho,” one fan commented. One other fan recommended that Meek is “nonetheless in love along with her, interval,” with somebody including, “He’s clearly harm that he misplaced thee QUEEN.”

The LAPD officers discovered that Kenneth’s a registered intercourse offender in New York state however had not registered in his new house state of California when he obtained pulled over in Beverly Hills in November final yr. He was allegedly detained after turning himself in however has since been launched on a $20,000 bond. He’s dealing with as much as 10 years in jail if convicted on the federal cost for failing to register.

Kenneth Petty is a degree two registered intercourse offender in New York, which implies he is a “average danger of repeat offense.” He was convicted of first-degree tried rape in 1995. He served virtually four years in New York state jail and was required to register as a intercourse offender when he is launched.