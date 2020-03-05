mcnulty-charged-by-sfa-over-clare-clash

Marc McNulty could have his case heard at Hampden Park on Monday

Hibernian striker Marc McNulty faces a two-game ban after being charged over his alleged stamp on Hearts midfielder Sean Clare.

The Studying loanee appeared to plant his foot into his Jambos opponent throughout the opening half of Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat at Easter Street.

McNulty has now been issued with a Scottish Soccer Affiliation fast-track discover of grievance which claims he breached disciplinary rule 200, which covers acts of “violent conduct”.

McNulty could have his case heard by Hampden chiefs subsequent Monday, that means he’s free to face Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday.

If the Scotland worldwide fails to overturn the ban, he would miss subsequent weekend’s go to of St Johnstone plus the next week’s journey to Hamilton