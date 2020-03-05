McIlroy grabs Bay Hill lead

Rory McIlroy holds the early lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Rory McIlroy continued his outstanding begin to 2020 by opening up an early one-shot lead on the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The world No 1, who has posted top-five finishes in his final six worldwide begins, took benefit of the calm morning circumstances at Bay Hill to submit a six-under 66 and set the clubhouse goal.

McIlroy recovered from a sluggish begin to card an eagle and 5 birdies throughout one other spectacular show, making the 2018 champion the perfect of the morning wave and placing him a shot away from nearest challenger Talor Gooch.

McIlroy is chasing a second win of the PGA Tour season

Starting on the again 9, McIlroy left his 12-foot birdie try on the tenth in need of the goal and bogeyed the par-four subsequent after discovering the water along with his method.

McIlroy missed a four-foot birdie probability on the par-five 12th and was nonetheless over par for his spherical till he adopted a two-putt birdie from 30 ft on the 16th by rolling in a 10-footer on the 18th.

McIlroy played alongside Justin Rose and Kyoung-Hoon Lee

The Northern Irishman hit an outstanding method into the primary to arrange a close-range birdie however missed a 10-foot probability for a 3rd straight achieve on the subsequent, solely to leap up the leaderboard with an eagle on the par-five fourth.

McIlroy struck a shocking second shot from the golf green bunker and drained a 25-footer to shut the hole on Sam Burns, who briefly held a two-shot lead till dropping three strokes over his last two holes to submit an opening-round 68.

McIlroy will defend his Players Championship title at TPC Sawgrass next week

A two-putt birdie on the par-five sixth moved McIlroy in a share of the lead alongside Gooch, who set the clubhouse goal with a five-under 67, earlier than he grabbed the outright benefit by holing from 15 ft on the par-four eighth.

McIlroy then bought up and down from the again of the ninth inexperienced to nail a 10-footer to save lots of par, leaving the 30-year-old prime of the pile because the winds started to strengthen for the afternoon teams.

