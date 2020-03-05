Mazurek’s double-double lifts Riverdale Ridge over Strive Prep – Smart Academy in 61-20 win

The Riverdale Ridge Ravens simply put away Try Prep – Sensible Academy by a rating of 61-20 on Monday, Feb. 24.

Riverdale Ridge was paced in scoring by Jathan Alston who accounted for 14 factors whereas additionally amassing two rebounds and one help. Cayden Mazurek recorded a double-double, scoring 10 factors and amassing 15 rebounds.

Try Prep – Sensible Academy has not reported any staff or participant statistics from this contest.

Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball

This story was created with know-how supplied by Information Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is obtainable.