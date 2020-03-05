mayor-jim-kenney-tackles-safe-injection-sites,-free-community-college-of-philadelphia-tuition-during-budget-address

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney gave his finances handle to the Metropolis Council on Thursday. It’s the mayor’s first finances handle of his second time period.

A spotlight of the handle is the administration’s botched try to open a secure injection web site in South Philadelphia.

The mayor’s ready remarked is 17 pages lengthy and lists the gadgets in his $5 billion finances.

The mayor has taken a number of warmth over the secure injection web site and that continued Thursday throughout his finances handle.

Protesters and South Philadelphia residents lined the balcony of council chambers because the mayor gave his handle.

They pressured the administration to reverse its determination to open a secure injection web site on South Broad Road within the Structure Well being Plaza.

.@JimFKenney is delivering his fifth finances to @PhiladelphiaGov Metropolis Council. The $5.2 billion proposal contains further cash for neighborhood faculty scholarships, violence discount, and drug use prevention. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/bB6ir4UEBq — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) March 5, 2020

Whereas they had been profitable, the mayor is promising to open different injection websites.

He’s proposing $2.three million to broaden prevention efforts.

“I refuse to look another parent in the face and tell them I didn’t do everything I could to try and keep their child alive long enough to survive their disease,” Kenney mentioned in his remarks.

He additionally proposed free tuition on the Neighborhood School of Philadelphia with $63 million in scholarships.

“Building off our historic investments in quality pre-K and the School District of Philadelphia over the last four years, the time has come to strengthen the pre-K to College continuum in our city,” Kenney mentioned. “A postsecondary degree or credential is essential for the good-paying jobs of today and tomorrow, yet the rising cost of higher education and the student debt crisis have made it virtually unattainable for far too many of our students, especially students of color. The Catto Scholarship will change these circumstances, putting Catto Scholars on a path to prosperity. At the same time, it will strengthen our economy since increasing two- and four-year college degree attainment is a major driver of inclusive, economic growth.”