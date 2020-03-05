mayor-jim-kenney-tackles-gun-violence,-free-community-college-of-philadelphia-tuition-during-budget-address

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney proposed a $5.2 billion funds for the following fiscal 12 months. The funds will increase spending however there are not any tax hikes.

Within the mayor’s 17-page funds deal with, he mentioned he desires to cut back violence, clear town up and supply free tuition for college kids on the Group School of Philadelphia.

Philadelphia is coming off its deadliest 12 months since 2007. In 2018, 356 folks had been murdered.

In his funds deal with, Kenney mentioned metropolis spending ought to give attention to lowering the speed of violence and in addition serving to communities coping with its results.

“We will expand the Community Crisis Intervention Program and fund a rapid-response team that can respond to communities experiencing deep trauma,” Kenney mentioned.

Kenney additionally mentioned he desires $5.7 million to develop town’s Operation Pinpoint, which permits police to focus on crime sizzling spots.

“This initiative is starting to show positive results in the target areas, including a 17% year-to-date decrease in homicides and significant decreases in shooting victims in pinpoint areas,” he mentioned.

.@JimFKenney is delivering his fifth funds to @PhiladelphiaGov Metropolis Council. The $5.2 billion proposal consists of further cash for group school scholarships, violence discount, and drug use prevention. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/bB6ir4UEBq — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) March 5, 2020

The mayor can also be prioritizing schooling. He referred to as for a $45 million improve in schooling spending. Loads of that funding will go to remediating asbestos and lead from town’s colleges.

He additionally desires to supply free tuition for college kids on the Group School of Philadelphia. He referred to as for $63 million to arrange scholarships for college kids.

“A post-secondary credential or college degree is essential to thrive in today’s rapidly changing economy,” Kenney mentioned.

The mayor can also be calling for $10 million to develop town’s avenue sweeping operation. He additionally says he desires $67 million over the following 5 years to scrub up town.

Whereas it should assist with the look of town, it comes with a worth to drivers.

“Cars will be required to move during sweeping operations,” Kenney mentioned.

Metropolis Council President Darrell Clarke issued an announcement following the funds deal with.

“Overall, we believe this is a fairly good budget and five-year plan. Our key focus will be on efforts to lift 100,000 people out of poverty and end our rank as the poorest big city in the country,” Clarke mentioned.

The mayor additionally referred to as for $2.three million to deal with town’s opioid epidemic, which incorporates opening secure injection websites.