marcus-smart-fined-for-confrontation-with-game-officials

Celtics guard Marcus Sensible was fined $35,000 for “confronting and verbally abusing” the sport officers after Boston’s additional time loss to the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night time.

“The amount of Smart’s fine also reflects his multiple prior violations of acceptable on-court decorum,” the league stated in its announcement Thursday morning.

On the conclusion of Tuesday’s recreation, Sensible needed to be restrained by Celtics director of safety Phil Lynch whereas he repeatedly pointed on the referees throughout a heated dialog. Sensible continued to level and yell as he was escorted off the court docket.

The incident capped a discouraging collapse by the Celtics. After trailing by as many as 21 factors, the Nets scored 51 within the fourth quarter to drive additional time. Brooklyn went on to win the sport, 129-120.

Sensible, who fouled out in additional time, didn’t communicate to reporters after the defeat.