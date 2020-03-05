man,-woman-from-harris-county-test-positive-for-coronavirus

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) — A person and a lady from northwest Harris County have examined optimistic for the coronavirus, officers introduced Thursday.

Harris County Decide Lina Hidalgo mentioned each instances are travel-related and that there’s no proof of group unfold.

“The best tools to fight the spread of this illness are facts, not fear,” Hidalgo mentioned. “Residents should know that we have been leaning forward to make sure our response to this illness continues to be proactive and coordinated with a wide array of local, state and federal officials.”

These are the second and third confirmed instances reported within the Houston metropolitan space. Fort Bend County reported a presumptive optimistic case on Wednesday.

“Since January, we have been at an elevated level of readiness to prepare for and respond to a positive case here in Harris County,” mentioned Harris County Public Well being Government Director, Dr. Umair A Shah, MD, MPH. “We will continue to take action by identifying potential contacts and monitoring them closely.”

Harris County residents might help stop the unfold of this virus by taking the identical preventive measures used to guard towards the chilly and flu: Wash your arms usually with cleaning soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds. If cleaning soap and water will not be accessible, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Keep away from touching your eyes, nostril and mouth with unwashed arms.

Keep away from shut contact with people who find themselves sick.

Keep residence when you find yourself sick. Preserving a sick little one at residence prevents the unfold of sickness within the faculty and group and permits your little one a possibility to relaxation and get better.

Cowl your mouth and nostril while you cough or sneeze.

Clear and disinfect steadily touched objects and surfaces.

To study extra about defending your self from COVID-19, go to the CDC web site right here.