man-wanted-in-las-vegas-homicide-arrested-at-southern-minnesota-truck-stop

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A person needed in connection to a murder in Las Vegas final month was arrested Wednesday night time in southern Minnesota.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Workplace says the arrest occurred at a truck cease on Interstate 35, about 15 miles north of Faribault.

Deputies responding to a suspicious automobile discovered the automotive’s proprietor was needed in connection to a murder in Nevada on Feb. 28.

Deputies tried to make contact with the driving force however he ignored them. In response, a tactical crew used “chemical aerosol and other non-lethal tactics” to get the person out of the automotive, however the man nonetheless didn’t budge.

Shortly earlier than midnight, officers made their manner into the automotive and pulled the person out.

Officers arrested him and medical crews introduced him to an area hospital for therapy. He was later taken to a hospital within the Twin Cities, the place he was listed in steady situation, the sheriff’s workplace says.

The person is being held on the Nevada warrant pending an extradition listening to.