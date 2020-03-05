man-utd-ease-past-rooney’s-derby

Odion Ighalo celebrates with Manchester United team-mates after scoring in opposition to Derby

Odion Ighalo scored twice as Manchester United eased to a 3-Zero win at Derby and into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Wayne Rooney’s presence within the Derby staff dominated the build-up however Luke Shaw’s opener and a objective in every half from Ighalo took the sport away from the Championship aspect.

The win extends United’s unbeaten run to 9 video games and with a last-eight tie in opposition to backside membership Norwich to sit up for there might be hope of FA Cup glory in Might.

Rooney was Manchester United captain the final time that the membership lifted the trophy in 2016 however he had solely a reserving and a heat reception to indicate for his efforts on an evening when his new staff have been outgunned.

Derby County: Roos (6), Bogle (6), Forsyth (6), Evans (6), Lowe (6), Knight (6), Sibley (7), Chook (6), Rooney (7), Lawrence (6), Waghorn (6). Subs:Whittaker (6), Marriott (6), Shinnie (6). Manchester United: Romero (8), Dalot (7), Lindelof (6), Bailly (7), Shaw (8), Fred (7), McTominay (7), Mata (8), Fernandes (7), Lingard (6), Ighalo (8). Subs: Pereira (6), Martial (6), Williams (6). Man of the Match: Odion Ighalo

How Man Utd progressed to the quarters

Derby, mid-table within the Championship, had hoped for higher having come into it unbeaten in entrance of their very own followers since earlier than Christmas and there have been positives early on.

Louie Sibley fired a left-footed shot simply broad of Sergio Romero’s publish inside 10 minutes to get the house help concerned and Rooney himself went shut quickly after.

After Sibley had been cynically fouled by Shaw, United’s all-time high scorer whipped in a free-kick that seemed prone to creep in on the close to publish just for Romero to push broad.

However a lot of the slicker work from the outset got here from the Premier League staff with Bruno Fernandes and Juan Mata on the coronary heart of United’s good build-up play.

A poor contact from Max Lowe allowed Ighalo to sneak in between two markers however his highly effective shot struck goalkeeper Kelle Roos and Derby went unpunished.

Kelle Roos returned to the Derby staff as their FA Cup goalkeeper, whereas Max Lowe, Louie Sibley and George Evans all returned to the aspect too. The large information, nonetheless, was that Wayne Rooney was within the beginning line-up and carrying the captain’s armband in opposition to the membership with whom he gained this competitors in 2016. Sergio Romero and Odion Ighalo have been restored to the staff having additionally performed within the 5-Zero win over Membership Brugge however Harry Maguire missed out on the again due to a minor downside. Even with an enormous recreation in opposition to Manchester Metropolis looming on the weekend, United named new favorite Bruno Fernandes within the beginning line-up.

The photographs saved coming and moments later United had their breakthrough objective.

Jesse Lingard and Fernandes each had efforts blocked in the identical part of play earlier than Shaw’s try bounced into the bottom and over the pinnacle of Roos.

Pleasure Park was left shocked and Derby wanted to regroup however as a substitute, Phillip Cocu’s aspect discovered themselves two down earlier than the interval.

Ighalo confirmed nice power contained in the penalty field earlier than depositing the ball low into the nook of the web for his second objective in simply his second begin since arriving final month.

When Tom Lawrence was pressured off injured, all hope appeared misplaced because the United followers sang of Wembley however Max Chook and Martyn Waghorn did go shut early within the second half.

It was Solskjaer’s aspect doing many of the pushing although with Fernandes’ intelligent ball nearly incomes the spectacular Shaw his second objective of the sport.

As an alternative, it was Ighalo who grew to become the two-goal hero after seizing upon Mata’s go and blasting the ball previous Roos left-footed on the second time of asking.

There was nonetheless time for substitute Jack Marriott to drive a effective save from Romero however any prospect of a comeback had lengthy since disappeared by that time.

Derby’s Wayne Rooney in motion in opposition to Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard

All that remained was for the visiting followers to hail their former hero Rooney and there was the tantalising prospect of some late pleasure when Derby gained a free-kick.

“If Rooney scores, we’re on the pitch,” chanted the away followers and it felt as if everybody within the floor wished him to attain – excluding Romero who tipped his fierce strike over the bar.

It was an evening when Manchester United had one eye on the previous – and one other on a future journey to Wembley.

What the managers mentioned

Phillip Cocu: “The distinction in pace of passing, the restricted time you have got while you obtain ball, for our staff, and particularly the kids, it was a fantastic expertise. Ultimately, you must give credit score to Manchester United. They deserved the win. They have been significantly better than we have been. However I believe we deserved a objective.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: “I used to be very happy with the efficiency and very happy to undergo. You by no means know away from dwelling, being the favourites and having [Manchester] Metropolis on Sunday, how that can have an effect on the mindset but it surely was skilled.

“We’ve discovered type. We’re defending effectively. Clear sheets, that is huge for us. It is seven in 9, that is vital, and the 2 now we have conceded we should not have conceded. I’ve acquired good gamers and they’re in type.”

Evaluation: Rooney Watch

Wayne Rooney would have dreamed of scoring the winner and upsetting Manchester United in his new dwelling, but it surely wasn’t to be for the Derby skipper.

There was adoration from all sides of the bottom, with the visiting contingent from Man Utd significantly vocal all through the second half. Rooney will know greater than anybody, although, that it will have been totally different if his Derby aspect had been capable of compete with their guests.

That doesn’t imply there weren’t moments of magic from Rooney and there have been loads of occasions you can see his high quality on the ball, in addition to the need he is at all times had.

The 2 free-kicks have been the moments when the gang held their breath and simply puzzled if there was to be a standout second, however that was not the one time he was on the centre of proceedings.

An early sort out introduced an enormous roar from the house crowd, whereas one later within the half stopped a breakaway United assault in its tracks and earned Rooney a reserving. Removed from the primary of his profession.

Shortly after monitoring again into the field and intercepting a Bruno Fernandes ball that seemed set to be swept dwelling by Juan Mata, there was a splendidly weighted ball between Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw that discovered Jack Marriott, whose first-time effort pressured Sergio Romero into a sensible save.

Surrounded by fresh-faced youngsters, a 34-year-old Rooney is way totally different from the person who scored greater than 250 objectives for United throughout his time from Outdated Trafford. However because the visiting devoted labelled Rooney “The White Pele”, there have been moments when everybody remembered his superb previous.

Matt Storey

Opta stats

Manchester United’s victory signifies that all eight quarter-finalists on this season’s FA Cup are Premier League golf equipment, solely the fifth season to see the final eight remaining sides within the competitors all from the top-flight, after 1894-95, 1895-96, 1995-96 and 2005-06.

Manchester United have gained every of their final 9 FA Cup conferences with Derby County, a run of victories stretching again to March 1948.

Derby County have did not win every of their final 13 dwelling video games in opposition to top-flight golf equipment within the FA Cup when the Rams themselves have been taking part in outdoors of the highest tier (D5 L8), together with three defeats to Man Utd on this spell.

Manchester United are unbeaten in 9 matches throughout all competitions (W6 D3), maintaining seven clear sheets and conceding simply two objectives in complete on this run.

What’s subsequent?

