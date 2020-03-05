Man Shot In Leg In Darby Borough Makes It To Southwest Philadelphia Police Station

DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Police are investigating a taking pictures in Darby Borough, the place the sufferer was present in Southwest Philadelphia. The taking pictures occurred round 1 a.m. Thursday at Water and Important Streets in Darby.

The sufferer was shot within the leg however in some way managed to make it to the 12th Police District in Southwest Philadelphia.

He was rushed to a hospital.

Thus far, police have made no arrests.

