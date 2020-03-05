man-arrested-in-san-jose-highway-101/680-road-rage-shooting

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly opening hearth from his automobile on one other automobile in a December street rage incident in San Jose.

The California Freeway Patrol stated officers arrested Los Banos resident Luis Rios-Plancarte, 27, with out incident in Milpitas on Wednesday.

Rios-Plancarte is accused of taking pictures at a fellow motorist on the U.S. Freeway 101 transition to Interstate 680 in San Jose on December 27.

The sufferer’s automobile was hit by bullet however no one was damage within the taking pictures, the CHP stated.

Rios-Plancarte allegedly deserted his automobile shortly after the taking pictures and fled on foot. The CHP stated detectives have been in a position to establish Rios-Plancarte because the shooter and confirmed he was on the scene on the time of the taking pictures. After his arrest in Milpitas Wednesday, a search warrant was served at his Los Banos dwelling.

The CHP booked Rios-Plancarte into Santa Clara County Jail on a no-bail arrest warrant. He faces fees of tried homicide and taking pictures at an occupied automobile.