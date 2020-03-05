man-arrested-for-road-rage-freeway-shooting-on-highway-101-in-san-jose

MILPITAS (CBS SF) — A person has been arrested for a highway rage freeway taking pictures on Freeway 101 final December, the California Freeway Patrol mentioned Wednesday.

On Dec. 27, 2019, a highway rage incident led to the suspect, 27-year-old Luis Rios Plancarte, taking pictures at one other car on the northbound transition to Interstate Freeway 680 on Freeway 101 in San Jose.

The sufferer car was hit by two bullets and the sufferer didn’t maintain bodily accidents, CHP’s Golden Gate Division mentioned. After the taking pictures, Rios-Plancarte fled the scene on foot. CHP detectives have been in a position to decide his identification and place him on the scene of the crime. An arrest warrant was obtained for Rios-Plancarte for tried homicide and taking pictures at an occupied car.

His residence in Los Banos was additionally topic to a search warrant. Rios-Plancarte was situated in Milpitas on Wednesday and brought into custody with out incident. He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail.