man-accused-of-robbing-elderly-man-of-recyclables-in-san-francisco-pleads-not-guilty

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A person seen on a viral video menacing and attacking an aged Asian man whereas robbing him of his recyclables in San Francisco’s Bayview district pleaded not responsible in his preliminary court docket look.

Jonathan Amerson, 56, appeared in court docket Tuesday on costs of theft and aged abuse in reference to the assault on the unidentified 68-year-old man in entrance of a housing complicated on Osceola Lane who was hauling massive baggage of recycled materials.

Video of the Feb. 22nd incident – by which individuals mock and insult the person as one other man takes his recycling and seems to hit him with a grabbing instrument – helped lead police to the arrest of Amerson and the person who shot the video, 20-year-old Dwayne Grayson. Amerson surrendered to police on Sunday.

Though the sufferer was struck within the head throughout the alleged theft, police stated he was not hospitalized.

Following Tuesday’s not responsible plea, Amerson was scheduled to return to court docket on March 13. He stays in custody and is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail, in line with jail data.

Police stated along with the Feb. 22 incident, Amerson allegedly robbed the identical sufferer of his recycling supplies two months in the past in the identical space.

Grayson allegedly filmed the newest incident and uploaded it to social media, police stated.

Based on the District Legal professional’s Workplace spokesman Alex Bastian, Grayson shouldn’t be being charged for now and can as an alternative be positioned in a restorative justice program, on the sufferer’s request.

“We’ve been in conversation with victim who expressed a restorative justice outcome, especially for the young person who videoed the incident,” Bastian stated. “We respect our victim and their desires and are exploring a restorative justice outcome for this case, however, if that does not work out, we do have the option to bring this case to the courtroom.”

In a press release, Grayson’s lawyer, Deputy Public Defender Danielle Harris, stated Grayson gave the impression to be happy with the choice.

“Dewayne Grayson is 20 years old and an alumnus of SF’s public schools. Dewayne is growing everyday and learning from his mistakes. Dewayne does not know any of the other persons involved in the events that bring him into this spotlight and has no ill feelings toward any of them. He is excited to take part in this restorative justice program, particularly with others who live and/or work in the Bayview-Hunters Point community he calls home,” she stated.

Amerson’s lawyer, Alexandria Carl, was not instantly accessible for remark.