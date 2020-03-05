malik-beasley-scores-24-as-wolves-trample-bulls-115-108

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Malik Beasley scored 24 factors and D’Angelo Russell added 19 for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 115-108 victory towards the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night time.

Naz Reid had his second straight double-double for Minnesota with 16 factors and 11 rebounds, serving to the Timberwolves to their second consecutive win. It’s the primary time they’ve gained each video games of a back-to-back this season, following Tuesday’s 139-134 victory in New Orleans.

“It feels good,” Reid mentioned. “We’re tired of losing. Plain and simple. We’re a team that could win. We go out there and put it all together, things like this will happen.”

Enjoying with out main scorer Zach LaVine, Chicago welcomed again Lauri Markkanen however couldn’t comply with up Monday’s win towards Dallas. Coby White led the Bulls with 26 factors off the bench.

“I don’t care who’s coming back. I don’t care who’s been out, who’s working on a minutes restriction,” coach Jim Boylen mentioned. “I didn’t think we were tough enough tonight, and I didn’t like it.”

Chicago constructed a 13-point lead within the first half earlier than Minnesota’s offense acquired on observe within the second half. The Wolves hit 5 of their first six 3-pointers after halftime to take a 72-64 lead.

“I thought we answered the call in terms of upping our energy and not having a kind of feel-out process like we had to begin the game,” Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders mentioned. “We challenged our guys in the third quarter, and credit to them. They were aggressive. They moved the basketball. I thought we got great shots to start the half and forced them to call timeout.”

The Wolves’ season has developed into a continuous experiment after the staff traded for Beasley, Russell, Juancho Hernangomez and James Johnson on the deadline, and misplaced Karl-Anthony Cities to a left wrist harm.

The offense has been the constructing block, with Minnesota exhibiting flashes.

The Wolves entered the day averaging 121.6 factors per sport for the reason that trades, the third-highest complete within the NBA throughout that span. They’re 4-7 in that stretch, with wins towards the Los Angeles Clippers and at Miami.

“Whenever you pick up wins, you feel better about yourself,” Saunders mentioned. “It’s validation in a lot of ways that you’re doing the right thing. We don’t want to harp on any one win, but that Miami win was big for this group.”

Minnesota had misplaced 18 of 19 video games earlier than beating the Warmth.

GETTING HEALTHIER

Markkanen returned after lacking 15 video games with a proper pelvis stress response. He final performed Jan. 22 towards Minnesota. Boylen mentioned Markkanen could be restricted to 18-20 minutes. He ended up with 13 factors in 21 minutes.

“I felt pretty good,” Markkanen mentioned. “Of course, your body’s not been running out there in six weeks, it’s not normal. It wasn’t bad. Especially the first half, I felt really good.”

Wendell Carter Jr. performed his third sport again from harm and had six factors and 9 rebounds in 25 minutes. Otto Porter, who missed 51 video games with a left foot fracture, performed his second sport again and was 1-of-Eight taking pictures in 18 minutes. Boylen had mentioned Carter and Porter had been nonetheless on a minutes restriction as properly.

WHITE’S DEVELOPMENT

One optimistic facet for Chicago has been the event of White, the seventh general decide within the 2019 draft. White has scored in double figures in eight straight video games and is averaging 28 factors over his final six.

TIP-INS

Bulls: LaVine missed his second straight sport with a strained left quadriceps. LaVine, who leads Chicago with 25.5 factors per sport, had performed in each sport this season earlier than the harm. Luke Kornet missed his sixth straight sport with a left foot fracture, whereas Chandler Hutchinson missed his seventh straight sport with an AC sprain in his proper shoulder. The Bulls are one in all 4 groups to not make a single transaction for the reason that begin of the common season.

Timberwolves: Minnesota had performed eight units of back-to-back video games this season earlier than lastly profitable each ends this week. The win marked the primary time since Jan. 2-5 that the Wolves gained two video games in a row. Reid turned the 16th Minnesota rookie to document a number of double-doubles.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Return dwelling towards Indiana on Friday.

Timberwolves: Host Orlando on Friday.

