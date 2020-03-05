maguire-doubtful-for-manchester-derby

Harry Maguire has suffered a slight ankle harm

Harry Maguire is uncertain for Sunday’s Manchester derby after lacking Manchester United’s FA Cup tie at Derby with a slight ankle harm.

The England worldwide faces a race to be match to face neighbours Manchester Metropolis, in an important match for his or her top-four hopes.

Maguire expressed his disappointment on social media after he was dominated out of the match at Delight Park on his 27th birthday.

He mentioned: “Upset to overlook out by means of harm – Working laborious to get match ASAP. Good luck to the lads.”

Maguire missed Metropolis’s final journey to Previous Trafford, a 3-1 defeat within the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg in January.