madonna,-61,-gets-a-helping-hand-from-bf-ahlamalik,-25,-after-returning-to-the-stage-post-knee-injury

Madonna and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams had been seen holding arms after her triumphant return to the stage in Paris!

Not letting her followers down. Madonna, 61, gave the impression to be in nice spirits on Wednesday, March 4, days after she was compelled to cancel one in all her Madame X reveals in Paris on account of her knee harm that has plagued the music legend for months. Her hunky boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 25, was by her facet after she exited her newest efficiency that occurred on the Grand Rex within the nation’s capital. The “Material Girl” was a repeat offender, style smart, as she was seen sporting the identical gold and black Versace gown with a furry black collar that she sported on Saturday, February 29 (the look was nonetheless fierce, although). She additionally sported a cane throughout her outing within the European nation, one thing she’s been typically seen out and about with on account of her bodily points that she’s been very sincere about on her social media.

Madonna returned to the stage after she canceled one other one in all her Madame X reveals on Sunday, February 29. She addressed the cancellation head on on her Instagram account with a prolonged submit concerning the state of her well being and the way apologetic she was to her followers throughout this powerful time. The scenario occurred three days after she fell off a chair throughout her efficiency that reportedly left her “in tears”.

“Here I Am Flesh and Blood,” the Golden Globe winner penned on her IG. “If only knees didn’t twist and cartilage didn’t tear and nothing hurt and tears never fell out of our eyes but alas they do and Thank God for this important reminder that we are human. I Fell 2 nights ago on stage when a chair was literally pulled out from underneath me by mistake and I landed on the floor on my tail bone.”

Madonna holds arms with boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams. Credit score: MEGA

Madonna outdoors her present in Paris. Credit score: MEGA

She continued, “I made it thru the show last night but just barely because I hate disappointing. However today even I can see that this broken doll held together with tape and glue, needs to stay in bed and rest for a few days so she can finish the tour with a smile on her face and in one piece.” Her fanbase was empathetic and understanding of her scenario, with one writing, “I’m happy you are listening to your body and taking it easy. I know emotionally this can’t be easy for you! We are with you.”