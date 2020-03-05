luka-doncic-breaks-mavericks’-franchise-record-for-triple-doubles

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With 30 factors, 17 rebounds and 10 assists final evening, Luka Doncic notched his 22nd profession triple-double for the Mavericks passing Jason Kidd’s franchise report for profession triple-doubles.

The 21-year-old achieved the feat in solely 122 profession video games, it took Corridor of Famer Jason Kidd almost 500 video games to rack 21 triple-doubles for the Mavericks. Doncic has grow to be a triple-double machine in his second season with the Mavericks, and he at the moment leads the NBA with 14.

It took Doncic 45 video games of his NBA profession earlier than securing his first triple-double. Which occurred in January of 2019 towards the Milwaukee Bucks, in that sport Doncic racked up 18 factors, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. Within the 77 video games since he has posted 21 extra triple-doubles or roughly one each 4 video games.

Moreover, with final evening’s effort, Doncic has grow to be the youngest participant in NBA historical past to publish 30+ factors, 15+ rebounds, and 10+ assists in a sport. He joins Denver Nuggets’ star and fellow European, Nikola Jokic as the one gamers to publish that stat line this season.

Luka Dončić completed tonight’s sport with 30 factors, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. Dončić turned the youngest participant in @NBA historical past to publish 30+ factors, 15+ rebounds and 10+ assists. He joins Nikola Jokić as the one gamers within the league to publish 30p-15r-10a this season. pic.twitter.com/lERcATilzN — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 5, 2020

Doncic, Magic Johnson, and Oscar Robertson are the one gamers in NBA historical past to perform that stat line earlier than their 22nd birthday.

For the season, Doncic is averaging 28.5 factors, 9.three rebounds, and eight.eight assists. The Dallas Mavericks are at the moment ranked seventh within the Western Convention with a report of 38-25.

Although Doncic is the report holder for the Mavericks, he nonetheless has a methods to go to grow to be the NBA all-time chief at triple-doubles. That spot is at the moment held by Oscar Robertson who had 181 triple-doubles in his 10-year NBA profession.