lowell-high-school-in-san-francisco-closed-due-to-coronavirus-exposure

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Lowell Excessive College in San Francisco was shut down Thursday after district officers discovered that the guardian of a Lowell pupil is being handled for coronavirus, based on an electronic mail despatched out by the college district.

Throughout a press convention on the San Francisco Unified College District headquarters, officers confirmed that the guardian was one of many two coronavirus instances introduced by the San Francisco Division of Public Well being earlier Thursday.

Officers didn’t know if the guardian had been on college grounds since contracting the coronavirus.

The varsity issued an electronic mail Thursday afternoon to Lowell Excessive College households concerning the doable publicity to the coronavirus by way of the scholar in query.

“Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety and well-being of our community, we have decided to close the school and all events and gatherings for the time being,” the message learn. “The school will not be open on Friday and we will share an updated message before Monday.”

The message famous that the scholar was not at school after lunchtime on Thursday and confirmed that the Division of Public Well being had assessed the scholar. It was not confirmed whether or not the scholar had contracted COVID-19. The scholar is at present in quarantine, however to date has not exhibited any signs, based on officers.

The varsity additionally issued a robocall to all mother and father with college students at Lowell and the San Francisco Unified College District web page has arrange a web page with info. College officers shall be working with the San Francisco Division of Public Well being, Division of Emergency Administration and metropolis officers to find out the college’s subsequent transfer..

“We know that closing school is disruptive and we appreciate your understanding while we continue to gather facts,” the message concluded, stating that updates can be offered as new info is made accessible.

All different colleges and district workplaces will stay open, officers mentioned.

The closure at Lowell was not the primary college closure within the Bay Space resulting from coronavirus. In San Mateo County, considerations over the virus led to the closure of a Menlo College in Atherton for the remainder of the week beginning Wednesday.

On Monday, the Healdsburg College, a non-public Ok-Eight establishment in Sonoma County, closed its doorways after an grownup related to the college had shut contact with a affected person identified with the virus.