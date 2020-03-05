love-is-blind’s-giannina-gibelli-and-damian-powers-explain-how-they-got-back-together

Love might not be blind for everyone, however for some, Netflix’s grand experiment labored in an surprising manner.

Due to the discharge of the Love Is Blind forged reunion this morning, we now have affirmation that Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers are again collectively after breaking apart on the altar within the present’s finale.

Giannina defined what precisely went down after Damian mentioned no in an look on E!’s Day by day Pop with Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester.

“After every part went down, I reached out to him as a result of I simply wished to see the place we stand. Can we be associates? What occurred? Like let’s have a dialog the place we’re not riled up and we’re simply speaking as regular individuals,” Giannina mentioned. “After which we simply talked it out, and we understood the place the opposite individual was coming from, ‘trigger there have been so many lovely moments, and that is the explanation why we’re nonetheless collectively now. We simply snuck again into our residence. He snuck us again in, and we like held one another and healed, and we’ve not been aside since.”