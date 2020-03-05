love-is-blind-twist:-giannina-gibelli-and-damian-powers-are-dating-after-ending-engagement

Netflix
Love Is Blind positive loves twists—and so they stored coming on the reunion filmed in February 2020. Within the one-hour particular, the {couples} seemed again on their time within the pods and the few brief weeks they needed to get to know one another in individual earlier than they took a stroll down the aisle. Previous wounds have been reopened, apologies got and viewers realized there was a cheerful ending not seen on display. That is proper, Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli confirmed to hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey that they have been certainly again collectively.
Their story within the 10-episode first season ended with Giannina saying, “I do,” however Damian saying, “I do not.” They parted methods, however since filming the present, which was shot in late 2018, they rekindled their romance.
Wanting again at their time within the pods, Gi stated she knew Damian was her soulmate based mostly on their conversations about searching for an equal. Once they have been pressured to rewatch their wedding ceremony day, Giannina stated she respects Damian’s resolution to again out of the marriage.
“I really feel like the place we at the moment are is simply so proper for us. We are able to simply date, and he has his personal place, I’ve my very own place. We’re attending to know one another at our personal tempo. It is simply so refreshing,” she stated. “It harm a lot, nevertheless it’s all about what I can do with that, what did I study from that.”
Damian stated he would not change something in regards to the course of or his resolution. The truth is, he thought Giannina could be the one to drag the plug on the altar, he’d agree and so they’d stroll off collectively to proceed to this point.
After the present, the 2 needed to come to phrases with what they did to one another. Giannina stated she was instinctively driving Damian away and was ready for him to react, however he could not learn her thoughts, so she continued to lash out.
“I by no means needed to harm you both. We each have expressed ourselves in actually arduous methods. Because the present, it is simply been such an incredible journey with you. To get to know you, to see how we combine with one another’s lives. My family and friends love you…I am so glad,” Giannina cried.
Watch the Love Is Blind reunion on Netflix now.
