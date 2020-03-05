los-angeles-county-officially-declares-state-of-emergency-as-six-new-cases-of-coronavirus-confirmed-in-24-hours

Roommates, because the coronavirus continues to unfold worldwide, Los Angeles County is now the most recent to be confronted with the outbreak. In response to ABC Information, a state of emergency has been declared after six new instances of the virus appeared in simply 24 hours.

International locations around the globe are working tirelessly to cease the unfold of the lethal and extremely contagious coronavirus, that originally started in China originally of the yr and has now contaminated greater than 90,000 folks worldwide.

Los Angeles County is now included in that round-up, as a state of emergency has now been declared after six residents throughout the final 24 hours examined constructive for the coronavirus. There has additionally been one demise from the illness in California, bringing the present U.S. demise toll to 11.

A kind of contaminated was a medical screener at LAX, whose final shift on the airport was on February 21st, started experiencing flu-like signs about eight days later, in accordance with Division of Homeland Safety. At that time, the individual visited a health care provider and examined constructive for coronavirus.

One other individual was an contaminated passenger on a California cruise. Reps for Diamond Cruises revealed {that a} second passenger aboard the February 11-21 voyage of the Grand Princess contracted the coronavirus. The person is a resident of Sonoma County, California and confirmed atypical “gastrointestinal and cardiovascular symptoms,” the cruise line stated.

Simply earlier than this prognosis, a Grand Princess passenger who lived in Placer County lately died from the illness, in accordance with well being officers.

We wish to ship our ideas and prayers out to all those that have contracted the virus.

Roommates, what are your ideas on this?