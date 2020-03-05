lois-riess,-serving-life-in-florida-prison-for-woman’s-murder,-extradited-to-minnesota-for-husband’s-murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Convicted killer Lois Riess might quickly be on her manner again to Minnesota.

READ MORE: ‘Killer Grandma’ Lois Riess Pleads Responsible To Murdering Florida Girl, Stealing Her Id

Riess will spend the remainder of her life in jail for murdering Pamela Hutchinson in Florida in April of 2018. Investigators say she killed her husband, David Riess, of their Blooming Prairie residence the month earlier than.

Lois Riess (credit score: South Padre Island (Texas) Police)

She has not been tried but in her husband’s case. Minnesota investigators began the push to convey her again to face these costs in December.

READ MORE: Minnesota Girl Shares Run-In With Lois Riess Days Earlier than 2nd Homicide

The Florida Division of Corrections cleared her to go away Wednesday. It isn’t clear when she’s going to return to Minnesota.