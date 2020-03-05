lizzo-is-not-here-for-tik-tok-allegedly-taking-down-her-bathing-suit-videos

Lizzo needs to have a phrase with TikTok after her bathing go well with movies had been mysteriously deleted from the favored app.

Lizzo referred to as out TikTok by itself app alleging that her movies of her in her bathing fits had been taken down by the app.

Within the video, Lizzo is lip-syncing as her message flashes throughout the display screen. “TikTok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits,” Lizzo wrote. “But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why?”

It’s clear Lizzo is clearly declaring that the foundations is probably not truthful for all our bodies. She concluded the video by saying, “Tiktok…we need to talk.”

Since Lizzo posted the video, her TikTok had been seen greater than eight million instances, with followers flooding her feedback exhibiting help, based on BuzzFeed Information.

Some followers stated the identical factor had occurred to them and others identified that TikTok let different stars maintain posting movies of the identical nature.

What are your ideas, Roomies? Is that this a case of a double normal? Tell us!