liverpool-issue-coronavirus-advice-to-fans

Liverpool have put precautionary measures in place to attempt to shield in opposition to coronavirus when Bournemouth go to Anfield on Saturday.

The Premier League champions in-waiting won’t have match-day mascots for the lunchtime kick-off and can provide hand sanitisers in all loos on the stadium.

The Reds say they’ve additionally put in measures on the coaching floor to guard employees and gamers together with cancelling all journey to high-risk international locations and screening guests.

Liverpool won’t have match-day mascots for the lunchtime kick-off in opposition to Bournemouth

“We now have a number of new measures in place throughout LFC operations to assist stop the unfold of the virus and shield the well being of our staff,” a press release stated on Friday.

“We now have taken proactive measures together with cancelling any employees journey to high-risk international locations and reminding everybody of excellent hygiene practices via notices in/round all our websites.

“We now have additionally activated a well being questionnaire screening for all exterior guests to all our coaching amenities, our workplace places and different group amenities that we use recurrently.

Liverpool will provide hand sanitisers in all loos round Anfield

“For supporters planning on attending Anfield there might be hand sanitisers and/or antibacterial handwash in all of the washrooms at Anfield in addition to extra data posters reinforcing the official medical recommendation for everybody to take private accountability for wonderful private hygiene.

“We’re additionally taking matchday precautionary measures and won’t have any mascots on the pitch. Any supporter displaying signs which might be in keeping with the virus ought to guarantee they familiarise themselves with the chief medical officer’s recommendation on self-isolation.

“We are going to proceed to take the perfect recommendation from the related authorities and can replace supporters with any additional developments.”