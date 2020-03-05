live-on-sky:-n-forest-vs-millwall

Nottingham Forest face Millwall within the Sky Guess Championship on Friday evening, reside on Sky Sports activities Soccer.

Group information

Nottingham Forest will once more be with out Samba Sow. Midfielder Sow has been sidelined since mid-February with a knee downside and is ready to overlook a fourth successive match.

Tiago Silva continues to recuperate from surgical procedure for appendicitis, so isn’t anticipated to be accessible once more till in direction of the tip of March. Ahead Nuno Da Costa missed the 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough on Monday evening due to an adductor harm, whereas defender Tendayi Darikwa (ACL) is a long-term absentee.



Millwall boss Gary Rowett will make a late name on Ryan Leonard and Shaun Williams. Midfielders Leonard and Williams missed some coaching this week as sickness hit the Lions squad.

Forwards Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Tom Bradshaw have additionally been underneath the climate, however are anticipated to be concerned. Midfielder Ben Thompson is aiming to step up his rehabilitation from an ankle downside, whereas goalkeeper Frank Fielding (arm) additionally continues his restoration.

Latest kind

Nottingham Forest’s hopes of automated promotion have dwindled barely after only one win of their final 5. Solely a late equaliser from Lewis Grabban earned them a degree at Middlesbrough on Monday evening.

Millwall have slipped away from the play-off image considerably, too, having gained simply as soon as of their final eight. Their final two video games have seen them draw at Birmingham after which Bristol Metropolis.

What the managers stated…

Nottingham Forest’s Sabri Lamouchi: “We now have simply 10 video games left, and of these 10, six are right here on the Metropolis Floor. It’s not essential to ask for extra help, as a result of extra help from our followers is simply inconceivable.

“On Monday, on a weekday at Middlesbrough, there was lots of people. And for the subsequent six dwelling video games, our followers will really feel and know (what we will do).”

Millwall’s Gary Rowett: “Forest are a very good facet – Sabri Lamouchi has performed an incredible job to get them up there and difficult. They have a very nice stability. They have tons and many ahead choices and we all know all concerning the likes of [Joe] Lolley and [Lewis] Grabban, and the standard they create to the desk.

“However they’ve additionally acquired a very robust defensive construction. After I’ve watched them they’re a very good counter-attacking facet and that is one thing we’ve got to pay attention to.

Speaking level: The supervisor making Nottingham Forest dream once more

Sabri Lamouchi discusses Nottingham Forest’s promotion dream, his managerial imaginative and prescient and his personal short-term ambitions forward of their conflict with Millwall.

Opta stats

Nottingham Forest are winless in 4 league video games in opposition to Millwall (D2 L2) since a 1-Zero win in August 2017.

Millwall have misplaced simply one in every of their final 9 league conferences with Nottingham Forest (W4 D4).

That is Nottingham Forest’s first dwelling league sport on a Friday since going through Millwall on the opening day of the 2017-18 season, profitable 1-0.

Millwall have not scored a league purpose in open play of their final 728 minutes of Championship soccer, since an 82nd-minute Jón Dadi Bödvarsson purpose in opposition to Studying in January.

Because the begin of the 2017-18 season, Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban has scored extra Championship objectives than some other participant (53).

Millwall boss Gary Rowett hasn’t gained an away match in opposition to Nottingham Forest since December 2014 with Birmingham, failing in six video games in all competitions since then (D4 L2).

Prutton’s prediction

I used to be a bit disenchanted with Nottingham Forest on Monday evening. They did not actually carry out for big swathes at Middlesbrough and it took a bit piece of brilliance from Lewis Grabban to even nick a degree.

Millwall are right down to only one win in 5, however are nonetheless inside touching distance of the play-offs as groups are slipping up in every single place. A win would massively increase their probabilities, however I’ve to again Forest right here.

David Prutton predicts: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Guess)