lil-boosie-reveals-his-mother-reprimanded-him-over-comments-about-zaya-wade

Many celebrities had issues to say when Dwyane Wade revealed that his daughter, previously often known as Zion, is a transgender younger woman and can now be going by Zaya Wade. Lil Boosie’s feedback on the state of affairs went viral and he’s responding to the fallout from it.

The Louisiana rapper made a video whereas understanding at Planet Health.

‘I gotta say something about this s***, bro. Dwyane Wade, you gone too f****** far, dawg. That is a male. A 12-year-old. At 12, they don’t even know what they subsequent meal gon’ be. They don’t have s*** discovered but. He would possibly meet a girl, something, at 16 and fall in love together with her. However his d*** be gone—how he gon’—like, bruh, you going too far, dawg. Don’t lower his d*** off, bruh. Like, bruh, for actual, if he gon’ be homosexual, let him be homosexual. However don’t lower his d*** off, bruh. Don’t—and costume him as a girl, dawg. He’s 12 years previous. He’s not up there but. He hasn’t made his remaining choices but. Don’t lower his f***** d*** off, Dwyane Wade, bruh. You f****** trippin’, dawg.’

After his ideas traveled far and extensive, he claims that he was banned by the fitness center as a result of the supervisor is homosexual.

Lately, he revealed that not solely did he obtain loads of backlash from the general public however his personal mom additionally let him understand how he was within the fallacious.

Boosie stands by his feedback, however revealed to Baller Alert: ‘That’s simply how I felt. Folks gotta perceive that’s how I really feel … Even my momma received on my a**, yesterday. My momma known as me early within the morning and received on my a**, speaking about, ‘Stay off social media! That’s they household! You keep out individuals’s enterprise. However I used to be simply talking how I felt. All people received their very own opinions in life. Everybody feels a sure kind of method about sure issues … When the youngsters concerned, it’s tender to my coronary heart.’

What do you concentrate on this revelation?



