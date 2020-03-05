lil-baby’s-bm-jayda-confirms-split-after-he-says-they’ll-always-be-together

Instagram

Jayda Ayanna a.okay.a. Jayda Cheaves informs the rapper’s followers that they are ‘not in a relationship,’ however assures that there is not any dangerous blood between them both.

Mar 5, 2020

Lil Child‘s child mama Jayda Ayanna or Jayda Cheaves has set the document straight on the standing of their relationship. She took to Twitter on Wednesday, March four to verify that she and the rapper are not courting.

“Cease attempting to piece collectively this man interviews, songs and many others as a result of we’re not in a relationship,” she posted on her account. Having nothing however love for her child daddy, she assured his followers and her followers, “We’re additionally not beefing so. It is no dangerous blood on my finish.”

Jayda went on saying that their “important focus proper now’s that we’ve got a 1 12 months previous to boost” as she requested individuals to “plz cease with the negativity.” Making the assertion temporary and clear, she concluded the submit by writing “That is it. That is all” she’s obtained to say about their relationship.

Jayda’s affirmation comes after Lil Child, whose actual identify is Dominique Armani Jones, urged that he isn’t taking his relationship with Jayda significantly. The 25-year-old rapper stated he favored his bachelor life very a lot and was not able to be tied down with any girl.

Jayda did not appear to be stunned by his remarks, responding to individuals’s inquires, “Clarify what? Y’all heard the person clear.” She added, “Lol i do not even get the reason however i suppose it really works [shrug]. Through all of the bs I nonetheless keep.”

Lil Child then addressed his earlier statements on “My Flip” on Friday, February 28, responding with an affirmative “sure” when requested in the event that they’re nonetheless collectively. He went on explaining, “It ain’t know ‘nonetheless collectively.’ She’s like, my son’s mama. It ain’t no method we can’t be collectively. Even when we ain’t in a relationship, like boyfriend and girlfriend sort s**t.”

Jayda gave delivery to her son with Lil Child in February 2019. He additionally has one other son from a earlier relationship.