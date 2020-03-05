letters:-cdebaca-should-not-get-a-pass;-the-art-of-diplomacy-is-dead?;-lawmakers,-too,-hide-fees-(3/5/20)

CdeBaca shouldn’t get a cross

Re: “Pushback over ‘sarcastic tweet’,” March four information story

There’s something way more regarding than the latest outbreak of the coronavirus. It’s the feedback made by Democratic Denver Metropolis Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca on Twitter on Feb. 28 when she retweeted her #solidarity, writing “Yaaaas!!” in response to a tweet stating “For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.”

Let’s think about for one second a Republican tweeted his help for spreading SARS or Ebola at an Obama marketing campaign rally. That official wouldn’t solely be pressured (rightly) to resign, he would most definitely by no means maintain workplace once more.

CdeBaca’s workplace defended her by saying it was a “sarcastic tweet,” however the double customary on show right here is staggering, and results in a ultimate level about this election cycle made by none apart from the editorial board of The Denver Publish not even a month in the past imploring its readers to “cast your ballots for politicians who have … a record of human decency and kindness and a record of integrity.”

CdeBaca can stand behind sarcasm all she likes, however in each respect, her feedback display, at greatest, contempt for Trump supporters and, at worst, a report of human indecency towards these she politically disagrees with.

Everybody ought to condemn this and keep in mind it when she is up for re-election.

David Roth, Greenwood Village

The artwork of diplomacy is useless?

Re: “Pentagon looks for fuller focus on China,” March 2 information story

In what madness are we steeped? Secretary of Protection Mark Esper says that troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and different areas of battle will higher put together us for a possible future struggle with China! Is Esper an fool, a struggle hawk or a purposeful provocateur? Sure, preparedness is the perfect offense, however to declare that we’re making ready for a future battle with China is as absurd as it’s provocative.



Is the artwork of diplomacy useless?

Why would we do that with an enormous buying and selling companion, particularly one which has thousands and thousands upon thousands and thousands of troopers to spare. It’s irrational and unacceptable for Esper to talk in such phrases. He ought to apologize to China after which resign.

Bob Bonacci, Littleton

Lawmakers, too, disguise charges

Re: “Colo. consumers are getting hit with hidden fees,” March 2 commentary

Kudos to Phil Weiser for reining in misleading value structuring by CenturyLink. Now, if he may do the identical factor with our flesh pressers in Colorado who do the identical factor. They name every little thing a price to get round TABOR (Taxpayer’s Invoice of Rights) regulation.

Tim Fitzgerald, Denver

Whereas I agree with Colorado Legal professional Common Phil Weiser in regards to the evolving fee-happy spree spreading throughout companies, I don’t need our authorities excluded from his admonition. My new automobile got here with 13 undisclosed “fees” from varied authorities bureaucracies totaling about $171.

Then we have now the present legislature contemplating elevating the gasoline tax by imposing a “fee” (thus avoiding a TABOR vote).

So long as he’s utilizing Client Safety Week to uncover misleading pricing practices, I feel he must look inward.

Stephen Holben, Lakewood

To ship a letter to the editor about this text, submit on-line or try our pointers for easy methods to submit by electronic mail or mail.