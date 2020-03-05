lasd-investigating-stabbing-after-victim-seeks-aid-at-compton-casino

COMPTON (CBSLA) — Authorities have been investigating a stabbing in Compton Wednesday evening after the sufferer sought help at an area on line casino.

Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies responded to the Crystal On line casino, positioned at 123 E. Artesia Blvd., shortly after eight p.m.

Investigators report a Hispanic male was stabbed with a screwdriver.

The on line casino’s common supervisor, Edward Padilla, tells CBS2/KCAL9 the sufferer was stabbed beneath a bridge off-property and sought help contained in the venue. Padilla says help was rendered by on line casino personnel.

The sufferer was hospitalized in unknown situation.

The stabbing suspect is described as a bald black male.

The on line casino appeared to stay open for enterprise on the time of this report.

This story is creating.