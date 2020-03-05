lapd-pursuit-of-driver-suspected-of-stealing-mta-supervisor’s-vehicle-surrenders-in-north-hollywood

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A suspect who allegedly stole a MTA supervisor’s car Wednesday led officers with the Los Angeles Police Division on a pursuit by way of the valley.

In accordance with police, the white 2015 Ford Explorer was stolen within the Norwalk space shortly after 10 p.m.

The suspect got here to a cease in a North Hollywood 7-Eleven parking zone shortly after 11 p.m.

Police blocked off site visitors on Coldwater Canyon Avenue at Vanowen Road, positioned a spike strip underneath the entrance tires of the car and fired a beanbag spherical into the again window of the car.

The driving force then sped off for a quick pursuit, coming to a cease a short while later with a flat tire and getting out of the car — surrendering, with out incident, to police.