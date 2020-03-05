lady-gaga-is-coming-to-fenway-park-this-summer

Girl Gaga and her little monsters will get to hang around with the Inexperienced Monster this summer season.

The Grammy-winning singer will hit the highway with the Chromatica Ball Tour, a six-city run of performances that may deliver the singer to Paris (Stade de France), London (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium), Toronto (The Rogers Centre), Chicago (Wrigley Subject), East Rutherford (MetLife Stadium), and Boston, the place she is going to play a date at Fenway Park on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Gaga’s announcement got here shortly after the singer launched “Stupid Love,” the primary single off of her upcoming album “Chromatica,” which is slated for an April 10 launch. Each ticket bought for the present features a copy of the forthcoming album. The singer is within the midst of a 17-month Las Vegas residency, and will likely be performing in Massachusetts for the primary time since 2017, when she performed a pair of exhibits at Fenway on Sept. 1 and a couple of.

Tickets for Gaga’s Fenway live performance will go on sale to most of the people on Monday, March 16 at 10 a.m on the Pink Sox web site. Pre-sale tickets for Citi cardmembers will likely be out there from Tuesday, March 10 at 10 a.m. by Thursday, March 12 at 5 p.m., whereas Dwell Nation Verified Fan pre-sale will run from Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. by Saturday, March 14 at 5 p.m.