kylie-jenner’s-night-out-featured-pink-hair,-twerking-and-so-much-more

Kylie Jenner is sporting a brand new ‘do.

The 22-year-old Protecting Up With the Kardashians star debuted some cotton candy-colored locks through Instagram on Wednesday.

“She’s pink,” she wrote through the social community whereas displaying the candy model.

The make-up mogul rocked the look to a celebration that was held for her good friend Victoria Villarroel at The Good Man restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif. Kylie additionally wore a white strapless prime, darkish denims, white heels and trendy sun shades to the massive bash.

Kylie rolled as much as the get together along with her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou, a.ok.a Stassie, and pal Carter Gregory. The trio listened to music within the automobile trip over and Stassie twerked to the tunes within the again.

Partygoers danced to music, loved drinks and celebrated the birthday woman on the occasion.

“My GF lookin attractive tonight @kyliejenner,” Stassie—who wore a black gown, gold hoop earrings and a gold watch to the get-together—wrote through Instagram Tales.