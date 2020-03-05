kylie-jenner-shows-off-new-pink-hair-makeover-after-1-week-of-honey-locks:-before-&-after-pics

Kylie Jenner is a real chameleon with regards to her seems to be! After going honey blonde on March 2, the mogul stunned her followers when she took to her Instagram story to debut her model new pink hairdo.

Fairly in pink! Kylie Jenner did an entire hair makeover and confirmed it off to her over 150 million Instagram followers on March 4! Within the boomerang picture posted to her Instagram story, Kylie flaunted her new, bubblegum pink locks for the digicam with a butterfly filter. Blonde roots from Kylie’s hair effortlessly transitioned into the popping pink hue and he or she regarded really gorgeous together with her make-up expertly executed, rocking a delicate pink lip to go with her new ‘do! You can see the comparison of Kylie’s pure, raven black to her new look beneath!

The Lip Package mogul, 22, has been testing some fascinating new seems to be inside the previous couple of days. On March 2, Kylie posed for a surprising snap that was shared to her Instagram the place she confirmed off the brand new caramel colour of her hair. Kylie, who was clearly on a tropical getaway, regarded completely sun-kissed within the photograph, rocking a classic Gucci bikini that she accessorized with small gold cuffs across the braids of her hair. Followers have been so into the brand new look, and even considered one of Kylie’s exes discovered it lovely.

Travis Scott, 27, who shares two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with the billionaire, “is used to seeing Kylie change up her hair all the time and he thinks she always looks beautiful no matter what,” a supply shared EXCLUSIVELY HollywoodLife. “But this lighter look on her is different from anything he’s seen before and he really loves it. Travis has seen Kylie with platinum hair in the past, but this is a softer look which he really loves.”

Kylie Jenner earlier than picture [Shutterstock].

We will’t assist however marvel what Travis could consider Kylie’s daring pink look this time round! Nevertheless, it’s not likely something new for the mogul. Kylie has been recognized to work a pink ‘do in the past. As fans know, Kylie sported bold pink hair in September 2018, and has been playing with the hues of her hair for years. For Kylie, her hair is one of the best, natural parts of her look. Whether she’s working her pure black ‘do or taking part in with all the colours of the rainbow, we can’t wait to see how she alters her look once more sooner or later!