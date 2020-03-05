Kylie Jenner & Drake Spotted Going In Hot LA Club Together — See Pics

Kylie Jenner and Drake have sparked new relationship rumors as they had been noticed at Delilah nightclub. Drizzy was all smiles when he arrived, whereas Kylie snuck in through the again entrance.

Kylie Jenner and Drake, 33, made headlines for spending time collectively in 2019 following her cut up from Travis Scott, 27. It seems to be just like the pair is constant their shut contact into 2020, as they each hit up West Hollywood’s Delilah nightclub on March 5. It was an evening out in town the 22-year-old mom of 1, as she together with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, assistant Victoria Villarroel, and different pals began their night at The Good Man. After that they headed to Delilah, the place they made a low-key entrance through the again of the constructing.

Drake nonetheless rolled as much as the entrance of the membership minutes later in his customized stretch Maybach. He had an enormous smile on his face, so perhaps Kylie texted him to let him know she was there. Kylie shared tons of movies from her night on her Instagram tales, however Drizzy wasn’t in them. She regarded smoking sizzling in a white strapless high, tight denims and an extended pink wig. The women had been really out celebrating Victoria’s 28th birthday, and issues bought fairly festive as they made their method between hotspots in a tricked out customized SUV.

Kylie and Drake had been first linked when the 22-year-old cosmetics mogul attended his blowout 33rd birthday bash on Oct. 24, 2019. He rented out Hollywood’s Goya studios for a mobster themed-party, and Kylie was reportedly “never too far away” from Drizzy as he labored the room full of extra star visitors together with Adele, Chris Brown, Diddy and Future.

Kylie Jenner leaves The Good Man en path to Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood on March 5, 2020. Ky and her crew had been out celebrating her assistant Victoria’s 28th birthday. They later bumped into Drake at Delilah. Photograph credit score: BACKGRID

Every week later, Drake held a Halloween get together at Delilah on Oct. 31, 2019 and Kylie, together with Stassie and brother Rob Kardashian, made the unique visitor checklist. She wore a blonde wig and elf ears for her costume. A supply near Travis EXCLUSIVELY advised HollywoodLife on the time, “He would feel a bit betrayed if Drake started anything with Kylie that was anything romantic.” The pair has identified one another for years and are reportedly simply pals.