Kylie Jenner And Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou Melt The Internet In Completely Sheer Dresses — Photos Must Delight Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has teamed up together with her greatest buddy to soften the Web with a collection of photographs that had been taken throughout their trip within the Bahamas.

The make-up mogul and Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou posed in utterly sheer clothes that left nothing to the creativeness.

Stassie wore an orange model of the see-through clothes by Jacquemus, which retail for $408 every whereas Kylie opted for the pink one.

The clothes had been meant to be swimsuit cover-up, however they opted to point out off their killer our bodies within the clothes.

A supply just lately spoke to Hollywood Life and hinted that Kylie could be exhibiting off her mama curves to seduce Travis Scott.

The tipster revealed: “Travis is used to seeing Kylie change up her hair all the time, and he thinks she always looks beautiful no matter what. But this lighter look on her is different from anything he’s seen before, and he really loves it. Travis has seen Kylie with platinum hair in the past, but this is a softer look which he really loves.”

The supply continued: “Travis thinks this new look is so sexy on Kylie, and he loves it. It’s a color he really hasn’t seen on her before, and he thinks she totally pulls it off. Travis has always been very complimentary of Kylie, but now that they’re in this unique situation where they are spending all this time together but not officially back together, he seems to praise her even more.”

The household buddy went on to share: “Kylie still has a lot of love in her heart for Travis, and no matter what happens between them, always will. Kylie has not been interested in dating anyone at all for years now. She and Travis still are figuring things out between them and talk all of the time for Stormi’s sake.”

The pal defined: “Kylie knows she has to be cautious about who she dates because of who she is, but between her businesses and Stormi, she’s given it zero thought. She knows she’s young and has a lot to figure out with Travis and herself before even entertaining the thought of life with another guy.”

The particular person within the know went on say: “But now they’re spending time together as a family because Kylie and Travis are choosing to for themselves, not just for Stormi which hasn’t happened up until recently, the possibility is always there that they could get back together at some point. They’re not there at this point, but the potential is always there.”

Kylie and Travis hold followers on their toes.



