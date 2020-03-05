knight-urges-icc-to-re-think-reserve-days

England captain Heather Knight seems on as rain wrecked her aspect’s semi-final in opposition to India within the T20 World Cup

Captain Heather Knight says she hopes the ICC will introduce reserve days into future tournaments after England have been knocked out of the Girls’s T20 World Cup by rain.

England have been eradicated on the semi-final stage when their conflict with India was washed out with no ball bowled – India progressing to Sunday’s last by advantage of ending prime of Group A.

With no reserve day scheduled, Knight and her staff have been powerless to affect the event any additional as heavy rain fell on the Sydney Cricket Floor.

“We’re very annoyed,” Knight instructed Sky Sports activities. “There’s not so much we will do, I assume. It has rained so much and to not have the possibility to struggle within the last could be very gutting, I assume, however it’s what it’s.

“Hopefully there can be a rule change and one other aspect will not should undergo this.

“It is the foundations, I assume, that have been signed as much as at the beginning of the event; it is simply irritating actually, as a result of it might have been prevented. You simply hope that now it is introduced into the sport sooner or later.

“That is what often occurs, is not it? It wants one thing to go fallacious and one thing to be not fairly proper to get that rule modified. Hopefully it does change however that is as much as the ICC.”

Knight admitted England’s tournament-opening defeat to South Africa had come again to hang-out them.

England suffered a six-wicket reverse to South Africa in Perth final month, that means they completed second behind the Proteas in Group B – a place that proved their undoing.

“It is not how we needed the World Cup to complete for us however there’s not so much we will do, to be sincere,” she mentioned.

“Not having a reserve day has meant we have no likelihood of getting play however finally that first sport and that first loss in opposition to South Africa has price us.

“Our goal was to get to the semi-finals, which we did, and clearly you’re feeling such as you’re in a knockout [game] however it’s to not be with the climate.

“It is all very English – speaking in regards to the climate and getting knocked out. It’s totally irritating that we have not had that likelihood to struggle for a spot within the last.

“It felt like we might gained a little bit of momentum over the previous couple of video games and we have been actually prepared for this semi-final and actually pumped up and able to go, however there’s nothing we will do. Cricket hasn’t been the finisher for us however that is irritating.”

England rallied from their defeat to South Africa by profitable their subsequent three video games, in opposition to Thailand, Pakistan and West Indies and went into the semi-final levels boasting the highest two main run-scorers within the competitors in Nat Sciver (203) and Knight (193).

In spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who had taken eight wickets at simply 6.12 runs apiece, additionally they had the number-one ranked T20 bowler of their aspect – the spinner having cast a robust alliance with the rising abilities of Sarah Glenn and Mady Villiers.

“I feel they have been excellent – Sarah Glenn specifically has been an actual discover for us,” mentioned Knight.

“We have had Sophie round within the staff for a couple of years and we have recognized what we will do however to carry on Sarah as nicely, we have created an actual partnership and with Mady coming in as nicely – it has been excellent the best way that she has taken to worldwide cricket. Her character has been nice. There are some actually good indicators for the longer term there.

“Not beginning too nice has develop into a little bit of a theme for us and it has price us on this competitors; it is one thing that we’re positively going to have to take a look at. Our batting has been okay however there are clearly areas we will enhance on there however we actually felt like we have been coming into some type.

“Nat [Sciver] has been excellent. I am actually happy for her however upset she hasn’t acquired the chance to go on and get participant of the event. Transferring myself and her as much as three and 4 has been an actual constructive for us – each of us having fun with dealing with a couple of extra balls however there you go.”

