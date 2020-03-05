kim-kardashian’s-surprise-delivery-from-kfc-is-finger-lickin’-good

This morning shock is finger lickin’ good.

On Thursday morning, Kim Kardashian began her day with a particular package deal from an unlikely restaurant chain.

Knock, knock! It is Kentucky Fried Hen stopping by with some treats.

“So I woke as much as a supply from Kentucky Fried Hen and they’re Kentucky Fried Hen Crocs and they’re introducing new Past Meat rooster so they’ll now be having I assume meatless rooster,” Kim shared. “I all the time eat vegan once I’m at dwelling.”

However does the Preserving Up With the Kardashians star actually eat at KFC? “I went out and had Kentucky Fried Hen lately and it was superb however I do not actually eat meat on a regular basis so that is superb that they’re partnering with Past Meat to have meatless rooster however aren’t these superb,” she continued.

Past Fried Hen is taken into account the primary plant-based protein to be provided at a nationwide rooster chain within the U.S.