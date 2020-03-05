kim-kardashian-will-meet-with-trump-again-after-he-commuted-three-women’s-sentences

Kim Kardashian West is constant to flex her political muscle tissues. A report from Individuals Journal not too long ago revealed that the Retaining Up With The Kardashians star can be headed again to Capitol Hill to satisfy with the controversial president of the USA, Donald Trump.

Followers of the cosmetics and TV entrepreneur know she’s at the moment in the course of turning into a lawyer, and jail reform is her primary precedence. On Wednesday morning, the KUWTK star claimed she can be assembly the president in DC.

Moreover, Alice Marie Johnson, whom Kim had beforehand helped free, will be a part of her within the struggle. Kim and Trump reportedly labored collectively to have her sentence commuted again in 2018, along with three different incarcerated females.

On her Twitter, Kim mentioned that the president commuted the sentences of three completely different ladies. She went on to say that she didn’t hear a lot about it on the information, so she took it upon herself to disclose what Trump had accomplished.

Whereas Kim has definitely had her fair proportion of detractors, many individuals have praised her for her latest transfer towards activism, particularly, jail reform.

Throughout an interview with Vogue this previous 12 months, Kim revealed she had began learning for the bar examination and had additionally began a four-year apprenticeship with a agency in San Francisco. Whereas Kim did go to Pierce Faculty in Los Angeles, she by no means acquired her diploma.

California and three different states provide a path for residents to cross the bar with out going to legislation faculty, or apprenticing with a lawyer or choose. Reportedly, she has to cross her first check earlier than she will go on to a few extra years of apprenticeship and examine.

This previous month, she additionally appeared on Good Morning America to elucidate how she has been doing by way of her authorized profession. The truth star said, “I’m about to take the baby bar in a few months,” including that it “feels good,” having completed the primary 12 months. The truth star admitted it was actually difficult.



Put up Views:

4





